Thomas D. Moore
Thomas D. "Tim" Moore, 67, of Long Beach, passed away May 22, 2020. He was born and raised in Olean, N.Y. and moved to California in 1979.
He worked for Compressor Service Co. and was a senior sales engineer and designer.
He loved his family, friends, and the outdoors. He leaves behind his loving wife Manuela "Mannie" Schoeberl-Moore and their son Nicholas; his mother Barbara Moore; 7 siblings, and nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held June 6th in St. Bonaventure Cemetery, Allegany, N.Y. Memorials may be made to American Parkinson Disease Association, 135 Parkinson Ave., Staten Island, NY 10305.
Read complete obituary at oleanfuneralhome.com.


Published in Gazette Newspapers from Jun. 4 to Jun. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Casey Halwig & Hartle Funeral Home
3128 Nys Route 417 W
Olean, NY 14760
(716) 372-0254
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 2, 2020
Tim and I were friends through high school. I remember spending time with his family during the summers at his house. It was always busy due to number of siblings he had. I will cherish his friendship
Mark Lippert
Friend
June 1, 2020
Sorrow for the family. Long ago memories of meeting Tim, Kevin, Kathleen. Annually seeking Bob, asked Ward for help on FRI who had information leading me here.
J Coursey
Friend
May 30, 2020
Tim was a good friend of mine back in the 70s before he moved out west. My heartfelt sympathy to all the family! May you rest in peace Tim.
Lynne Melnyk
Friend
