Thomas D. "Tim" Moore, 67, of Long Beach, passed away May 22, 2020. He was born and raised in Olean, N.Y. and moved to California in 1979.
He worked for Compressor Service Co. and was a senior sales engineer and designer.
He loved his family, friends, and the outdoors. He leaves behind his loving wife Manuela "Mannie" Schoeberl-Moore and their son Nicholas; his mother Barbara Moore; 7 siblings, and nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held June 6th in St. Bonaventure Cemetery, Allegany, N.Y. Memorials may be made to American Parkinson Disease Association, 135 Parkinson Ave., Staten Island, NY 10305.
Read complete obituary at oleanfuneralhome.com.
Published in Gazette Newspapers from Jun. 4 to Jun. 11, 2020.