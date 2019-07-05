|
Pamela Luanne (Hopkins) Patterson, 69, of Long Beach, California, died on Sunday, June 16, 2019.
She was born in Iowa City, Iowa October 30, 1949 to Byron Bernard Hopkins and Gladys Marie Mullinnix Hopkins.
Pamela graduated from the University of Iowa in Iowa City, Iowa in the spring of 1969 and taught in the Iowa City, Iowa school district
Robert Patterson and Pamela were married August 29, 1970. Robert was killed as a result of a traffic accident in 1973.
Pamela moved to Washington, DC worked with Community Foundation of Greater Washington, DC
Pamela married again in 1985.
Pamela moved to Long Beach to be near her sister Janet Tedesco.
In 1991, Pam was diagnosed with Lymphoma; she successfully fought the disease into remission.
She served as a Docent for eight years at the Long Beach Museum of Art. Her passion for the arts enhanced the museum experience.
Pamela was diagnosed with advanced Pancreatic Cancer in March 2019. She quietly passed in her home.
Anyone who met Pamela knew that she was exceptional – in her love of life, kindness, actions, her words & the way she treated others. She will be dearly missed by friends and family.
She is survived by her sisters Claudia (Gary) Gaul, Janet (Daniel) Tedesco, niece Therese (Kevin Robinson) Hood, great nephews Byron Hood and Aaron Schnoebelen, long-time love David Quinn and extended family, among many other close friends.
The family will have a celebration of Pamela's life at the Old Ranch Country Club, Seal Beach Saturday, July 6…11am – 3pm.
In lieu of flowers, contributions are requested to be made to the in Pamela's name.
Published in Gazette Newspapers on July 4, 2019