John Wesley Greenwood


1931 - 2019
John Wesley Greenwood Obituary
John Wesley Greenwood was born in Live Oak, California February 19, 1931 and passed away October 20, 2019.
He was the last surviving child coming from a large family of nine. John attended Gridley high school and then served in the Navy for 4 years.
During which time, he flew as a Naval Radio Operator during the Korean War. After his time served he moved to Long Beach, California and worked for Matson Lines Shipping as a Stevedore for 45 years.
John is survived by his loving wife Patricia Greenwood, son Eric Greenwood, granddaughter Michelle, grandson Johnnie, stepson Tim Jenkins and wife Danielle. His deceased Granddaughter Alexis Jenkins will be welcoming him along his new journey.
John was a longtime union member of Local 94. John loved to play golf, spend time with his family and traveled around the world with his wife who adored him. John is loved and will be greatly missed.
There will be a private graveside service where John will be buried with military honors in Gridley, California.
Published in Gazette Newspapers on Oct. 24, 2019
