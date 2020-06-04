I'm very sad to hear about Jim's passing. I heard last week he was sick and left a voice mail. Jim taught me so much about sales but more importantly about doing the right thing, being true to yourself and always having fun. Jim shaped me in business and in life. I will always remember the thousands of stories Jim would tell or the little tricks he liked to play. The one trick, Jim would say you have something on your shirt. (smile) I hope Judy and the rest of the family find peace in the wonderful life Jim shared with everyone and the positive impact he made on so many.

l will never forget JC.

Jamie Carey

Friend