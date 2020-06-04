James Clark of Long Beach passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by family, on May 25th after a short battle with lung cancer.
He was born on July 28, 1942 in Hollywood, California. Jim is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Judy, daughters, Stacey Bradshaw and Kirsten Hanson and their spouses, six grandchildren and five great grandchildren.
Jim retired after a long career in finance. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and friend.
A celebration of life to honor a life well-lived will be announced at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family appreciates donations made to: preciouslamb.org where Jim volunteered.
Published in Gazette Newspapers from Jun. 4 to Jun. 11, 2020.