James Clark
1942-2020
James Clark of Long Beach passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by family, on May 25th after a short battle with lung cancer.
He was born on July 28, 1942 in Hollywood, California. Jim is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Judy, daughters, Stacey Bradshaw and Kirsten Hanson and their spouses, six grandchildren and five great grandchildren.
Jim retired after a long career in finance. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and friend.
A celebration of life to honor a life well-lived will be announced at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family appreciates donations made to: preciouslamb.org where Jim volunteered.

Published in Gazette Newspapers from Jun. 4 to Jun. 11, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 4, 2020
So very sorry to hear of Jims passing. I have so many great memories of working with Jim at Nationwide. The memories of traveling and spending time with Jim in Hawaii are truly special. My thoughts and prayers are with the Clark family.
Gary Bauchmoyer
Coworker
May 30, 2020
Oh I just loved working with Jim. He always had a smile and a great story to tell me. He taught me so much about being a great wholesaler and the values that should go with that job. He would have me and my boyfriend, who became my husband, over for cocktails at his home. Hell be missed in this world! So happy I knew him. Love and prayers for Judy and the family.
Casi Dileva
Coworker
May 30, 2020
Jim is one of my fondest memories of my best years at Nationwide. May God comfort you with His embrace during this time.
Sharon Patterson
Coworker
May 30, 2020
I'm very sad to hear about Jim's passing. I heard last week he was sick and left a voice mail. Jim taught me so much about sales but more importantly about doing the right thing, being true to yourself and always having fun. Jim shaped me in business and in life. I will always remember the thousands of stories Jim would tell or the little tricks he liked to play. The one trick, Jim would say you have something on your shirt. (smile) I hope Judy and the rest of the family find peace in the wonderful life Jim shared with everyone and the positive impact he made on so many.
l will never forget JC.
Jamie Carey
Friend
May 29, 2020
Jim was one of a kind and a huge influence on my life over the course of 44 years of friendship. He is simply irreplaceable for me and my family. All love to Judy, their splendid daughters and their families. ❤
James Hennessy
Friend
May 29, 2020
Jim took a chance on me early on in my career. He taught me so much about sales and relationship building. I still use many of his lessons to this day! He used to call me Matchless.
My condolences to his wife and family. God bless.
Dana Matchem
Coworker
May 29, 2020
