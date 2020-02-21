|
|
George Michael Hiza Jr., 80, passed away at his home in Westminster, California on Wednesday, Feb. 12, surrounded by his family and friends.
He is survived by Louise, his wife of sixty years; his daughters, Tina and Pamela Hiza, five grandchildren, four great grandchildren, two brothers, three sisters and many nieces and nephews
George had an infectious smile; everyone will remember him for his sense of fun and all his many pranks. In the end, when the nurses would ask how he felt, he would always respond "with my hands."
He was patient enough to rock cranky grandbabies to sleep in dark rooms to the sound of whale music. Ever competitive, George was so proud whenever he bowled a 300 game. He cooked the best pot roast. He bought lottery tickets every week because this week might be the week. A proud southpaw, he immediately noticed every left-hander in the room.
He loved aquariums, philately, and random trivia. Frank Sinatra was his favorite singer. A devout Catholic, St. Linus Church remained his spiritual home for over sixty years.
He will be dearly missed by all who knew him.
A private memorial service will be held on Feb. 23.
Published in Gazette Newspapers on Feb. 21, 2020