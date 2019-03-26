|
Virginia Ferguson Feo was born November 25, 1921, in Colusa, CA. She passed away peacefully at St. Mary Medical Center in Long Beach on March 21, 2019.
Virginia started Santa Monica Junior College at the age of 16. She was elected student body vice president, as well as the student leader of women's athletics, and was a competitive swimmer. She attended UCLA after graduating from junior college.
She met Edwin Feo at SMC. They were married in Santa Monica on September 26, 1941.
The family moved to Long Beach in 1963. Virginia was a long-time member and trustee of the Belmont Heights United Methodist Church, as well as a treasured member and president of the Alamitos Bay Garden Club. She was an avid sailor, and she and Ed spent many years racing and cruising boats with Alamitos Bay Yacht Club and Long Beach Yacht Club. She was also an accomplished tennis player, playing well into her 80s. She took up golf at 60 and played until her mid 90s, a highlight being the hole in one she scored two weeks before her ninetieth birthday. She was a dedicated bridge player.
She was an active and athletic woman her entire life.
Virginia and Ed started a yacht dealership in Long Beach in 1963 and expanded the business to multiple locations from Marina del Rey to San Diego. In the 1970's, they started a sailboat manufacturing company. Virginia kept the books and managed all of the details of those ventures.
She was loved by her family and many friends for her grace, optimism, and kindness offered to all she encountered. She is survived by her three children- Kathryn (Steven) Keefer, Elizabeth (Raymond) O'Toole, and Ed (Maryann) Feo; seven grandchildren– Matthew (Jennifer) Keefer, Brian (Beth) Munce, Andrea (Terry) Wellman, Jamie (John) Morinaga, Katherine (Kevin) Kelly, Christina (Rudy) Kimmerling, and Marisa (Cody) Eury; and eighteen great grandchildren.
A memorial service for Virginia will be held Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Belmont Heights United Methodist Church, 317 N. Termino Ave., Long Beach, CA 90814. All are welcome. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to that church in Virginia's name.
Published in Gazette Newspapers on Mar. 28, 2019