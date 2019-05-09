|
It is with great sadness that we announce the loss of an awesome husband, loving father & grandfather, an exceptional brother and always a fierce friend. Ted passed away due to complications from Stage 4 Melanoma Cancer.
He is survived by his loving wife of nearly 50 years Linda Tichy, daughter Jillene Welch, her husband Jim Welch and granddaughters Cassie and Courtney. He is also survived by his brother Richard "Dick" Tichy and several nieces and nephews and grandnieces and grandnephews.
Ted attended Pasadena City College, held a position in the student government and was in the Chi Tau Lambda Fraternity. He became a successful Real Estate Broker and was active on the Board of Realtors.
All the while keeping busy Ted enjoyed traveling, playing golf, camping and spending time with family and friends.
Services will be held at McKenzie Mortuary on Sunday, May 19, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. 3843 Anaheim Street, Long Beach, CA 90804.
Published in Gazette Newspapers from May 9 to May 10, 2019