AnnaMae Rose Hansen was born in Green Bay, Wisconsin on May 7, 1924. She is preceded in death by her parents, Tom and Laura Farley; her husband Lloyd Hansen and her brother Eugene Farley. She passed away on March 12, 2019, surrounded by her children.
AnnaMae is survived by her three children, Keith Hansen (Carol), Karl Hansen (Linda), and Karen Vogt (Pete); 4 grandchildren, Andy Hansen (Lucy), Karla Doyle (Bren), Greg Vogt (Sarah) and Jessie Bronson (Jeremy); and 8 great grandchildren, Jackson, Wyatt and Charlotte Hansen; Eva and Chloe Doyle; Rily and Niko Vogt; and Storm Bronson.
AnnaMae was a wonderful wife and mother. Lloyd and AnnaMae were high school sweet hearts in Green Bay. They relocated to Long Beach in 1952, raised their family, and enjoyed many social activities. She worked part time as clerical support in Long Beach Unified School District. In later years, Lloyd and AnnaMae enjoyed traveling and spending time with family and friends. With her roots in Green Bay, AnnaMae was an avid Packer fan. Each year she looked forward to football season. She spent every Sunday watching football games with her family. She made regular trips back home and especially enjoyed seeing a game at Lambeau Field.
In recent years, AnnaMae enjoyed living in Bixby Knolls Towers. AnnaMae will be missed by her family and friends, but leaves them with many fine memories.
Published in Gazette Newspapers on Mar. 29, 2019